The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Selfridge Air Show, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 7-9, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform at air shows across the country to showcase the capabilities of the United States Air Force, its Airmen, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2009
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2024 12:12
|Photo ID:
|8484134
|VIRIN:
|090624-F-IH091-5001
|Resolution:
|7290x5205
|Size:
|14.14 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds soar over Selfridge [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT