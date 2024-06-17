Thunderbirds soar over Selfridge

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Selfridge Air Show, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, June 7-9, 2024. The Thunderbirds perform at air shows across the country to showcase the capabilities of the United States Air Force, its Airmen, and the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

