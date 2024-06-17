Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morale Flights Annual Training 2024 [Image 4 of 5]

    Morale Flights Annual Training 2024

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    1st Battalion 114th Security & Support Aviation Regiment implement morale flights for local JROTC students at Chaffee Maneuver Training Center during their 2024 Annual Training on June 6, 2024. These flights improve recruitment drive and motivation amongst the students as well as show off potential career paths within the Arkansas National Guard.

    (Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

