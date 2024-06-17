Morale Flights Annual Training 2024

1st Battalion 114th Security & Support Aviation Regiment implement morale flights for local JROTC students at Chaffee Maneuver Training Center during their 2024 Annual Training on June 6, 2024. These flights improve recruitment drive and motivation amongst the students as well as show off potential career paths within the Arkansas National Guard.



(Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US