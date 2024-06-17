240618-N-AR554-2465 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2024) Pete Ridilla, left, executive director, Command, Joint Region Marianas (CJRM), Royden Fernandez, middle, Guam Chamber of Commerce member, and Lt. Drew Ueno, from Hawaii, observe an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, as it lands on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour in the Philippine Sea, June 18. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 09:24 Photo ID: 8483526 VIRIN: 240618-N-AR554-2465 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.25 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.