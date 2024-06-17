Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240618-N-AR554-2404 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2024) Local leaders of Guam take a photo of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, as it lands on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour in the Philippine Sea, June 18. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 09:24
    Photo ID: 8483524
    VIRIN: 240618-N-AR554-2404
    Resolution: 3754x2503
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    Guam
    allies
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    CJRM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT