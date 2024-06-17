USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives

240618-N-AR554-2404 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2024) Local leaders of Guam take a photo of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, as it lands on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour in the Philippine Sea, June 18. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

Date Taken: 06.18.2024
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA