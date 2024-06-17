USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives

240618-N-AR554-2276 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2024) Local leaders of Guam take a photo of an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, as it prepares to land on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a tour in the Philippine Sea, June 18. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

