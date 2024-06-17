Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives [Image 1 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240618-N-AR554-1289 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2024) Pete Ridilla, center, executive director of Command, Joint Region Marianas, and other local leaders of Guam walk across the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as they arrive for a tour in the Philippine Sea, June 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    Guam
    allies
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    CJRM

