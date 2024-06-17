USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for Command, Joint Region Marianas executive officer and Guam representatives

240618-N-AR554-1289 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 18, 2024) Pete Ridilla, center, executive director of Command, Joint Region Marianas, and other local leaders of Guam walk across the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as they arrive for a tour in the Philippine Sea, June 18. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

