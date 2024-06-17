Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CESNAV Mexico, IADC institutional Visit and Lecture [Image 57 of 63]

    CESNAV Mexico, IADC institutional Visit and Lecture

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College faculty and staff welcomed students and dignitaries from the e Higher Naval Studies Center (CESNAV-Centro de Estudios Superiores Navales) ofthe Mexican Navy for an institutional visit and lecture at the IADC campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2024. During their visit, guest students were greeted by the IADC Director and received a presentation by Dr. Mark Hamilton. The event concluded with an exchange of gifts between both institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 09:20
    Photo ID: 8483507
    VIRIN: 240508-F-VO743-1058
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CESNAV Mexico, IADC institutional Visit and Lecture [Image 63 of 63], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    Mexico
    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    IADC
    CESNAV

