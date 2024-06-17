Inter-American Defense College faculty and staff welcomed students and dignitaries from the e Higher Naval Studies Center (CESNAV-Centro de Estudios Superiores Navales) ofthe Mexican Navy for an institutional visit and lecture at the IADC campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2024. During their visit, guest students were greeted by the IADC Director and received a presentation by Dr. Mark Hamilton. The event concluded with an exchange of gifts between both institutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 09:20 Photo ID: 8483503 VIRIN: 240508-F-VO743-1054 Resolution: 6048x3400 Size: 1.42 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CESNAV Mexico, IADC institutional Visit and Lecture [Image 63 of 63], by TSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.