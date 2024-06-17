Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 139th fire & emergency services team execute live fire training [Image 16 of 18]

    The 139th fire &amp; emergency services team execute live fire training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron's fire and emergency services, Missouri Air National Guard, take part in live fire training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2024. Yokota Air Base's fire services conducted the training in their live fire simulator.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    This work, The 139th fire & emergency services team execute live fire training [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Missouri Air National Guard
    USAF
    139th AW
    MOANG
    fire services

