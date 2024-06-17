The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron's fire and emergency services, Missouri Air National Guard, take part in live fire training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 16, 2024. Yokota Air Base's fire services conducted the training in their live fire simulator.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

