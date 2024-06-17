Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LGBTQI+ Service Members celebrate Acceptance, Diversity [Image 2 of 2]

    LGBTQI+ Service Members celebrate Acceptance, Diversity

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Chief Aviation's Electrician's Mate Emily Pagan (left) poses with her wife, Jennie, during Emily's chief pinning ceremony. The Navy joins the nation in celebrating LGBTQI+ Pride Month during the month of June. LGBTQI+ Pride Month provides a platform to honor the perseverance and achievements of LGBTQI+ leaders within the Navy’s ranks and to reflect on the strides made in overcoming numerous obstacles to their service. (Courtesy photo)

