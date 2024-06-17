LGBTQI+ Service Members celebrate Acceptance, Diversity

Chief Aviation's Electrician's Mate Emily Pagan (left) poses with her wife, Jennie, during Emily's chief pinning ceremony. The Navy joins the nation in celebrating LGBTQI+ Pride Month during the month of June. LGBTQI+ Pride Month provides a platform to honor the perseverance and achievements of LGBTQI+ leaders within the Navy’s ranks and to reflect on the strides made in overcoming numerous obstacles to their service. (Courtesy photo)

