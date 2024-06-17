Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LGBTQI+ Service Members celebrate Acceptance, Diversity [Image 1 of 2]

    LGBTQI+ Service Members celebrate Acceptance, Diversity

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Chief Aviation's Electrician's Mate Emily Pagan (right) poses with her wife, Jennie, during her promotion to a first sergeant in the Marine Corps. The Navy joins the nation in celebrating LGBTQI+ Pride Month during the month of June. LGBTQI+ Pride Month provides a platform to honor the perseverance and achievements of LGBTQI+ leaders within the Navy’s ranks and to reflect on the strides made in overcoming numerous obstacles to their service. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 23:33
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Navy Region Hawaii
    JBPHH
    Marine Corps
    LGBT
    Pride Month
    Emily Pagan

