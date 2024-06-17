Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Celebrate Father’s Day [Image 11 of 11]

    15th MEU, USS Somerset Celebrate Father’s Day

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) pass out cake during a Father’s Day celebration on the mess deck of the Somerset in Subic Bay, Philippines, June 15, 2024. The deployed fathers of the Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    15th MEU
    Somerset
    Father’s Day
    PHIBRON 5
    VMM-165
    BLT 1/5

