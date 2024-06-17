Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii Army BOSS elevated to Army BOSS Representative [Image 2 of 2]

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Robert Haynes 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Command Sgt. Maj. Derek Wise, command Sgt. Maj. U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii (right) and Staff Sgt. Mai Phan, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii BOSS president (left) pose for the BOSS award.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 19:32
    Photo ID: 8482361
    VIRIN: 240617-D-IY114-5326
    Resolution: 572x507
    Size: 122.64 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army BOSS elevated to Army BOSS Representative [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Haynes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BOSS
    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARMY

