Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

Staff Sgt. Harold Garcia, a team leader with 1st Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, runs the bases during the softball tournament at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Teams with the most points between all events will compete in the championship event to win the Commander’s Cup trophy. Mountain Fest is an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country, and the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

