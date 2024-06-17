Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1 [Image 1 of 3]

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kade Bowers 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Andrew Kuhn, a cavalry scout with 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, competes in the softball tournament at Cool Fields during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Teams with the most points between all events will compete in the championship event to win the Commander’s Cup trophy. Mountain Fest is an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country, and the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kade M. Bowers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8482079
    VIRIN: 240617-A-UV937-3370
    Resolution: 4537x2867
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #FORSCOM
    #USARMY
    #10thMountainDivision
    #MountainFest2024

