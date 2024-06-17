240617-N-HV059-1002

BALTIMORE, June 17, 2024 Sailors attached to USS Marinette (LCS-25) tour Mt Washington Pediatric Hospital during Maryland Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sonja Wickard)

