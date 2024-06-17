Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ID Salute to Summer Division Run 2024 [Image 10 of 12]

    3ID Salute to Summer Division Run 2024

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in a division run to kick off Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Salute to Summer events such as the Division Run, Marne Tattoo, Golf scramble, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community, for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 13:18
    Photo ID: 8481439
    VIRIN: 240617-A-TI396-9399
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 37.84 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ID Salute to Summer Division Run 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Division Run
    HAAF
    Salute to Summer

