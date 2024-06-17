36th RQS Airmen receive Cheney Award

Col. Derek Price, left, 58th Operations Group commander, presents the Cheney Award to Staff Sgt. Alfredo Barrios, 36th Rescue Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of current operations, during a presentation ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 13, 2024. Barrios and his crew performed several hours of search and rescue operations on June 4, 2022 to locate a child with special needs and his service dog that had gone missing in Valley, Washington the night prior. The Cheney Award is an aviation award named in honor of 1st Lt. William Cheney, who was killed in a mid-air collision over Italy in 1918. It is presented to an Airman for an act of valor, extreme fortitude or self-sacrifice in a humanitarian interest, performed in connection with an aircraft, but not necessarily of a military nature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

