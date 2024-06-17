Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, U.S. Air Force and Army participate in Exercise Trident 24 [Image 7 of 8]

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, U.S. Air Force and Army participate in Exercise Trident 24

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    240605-N-KC192-2200 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 5, 2024) Maj. Angela Curell, assigned to the 316th Medical Group, prepares medicine for a simulated patient on board a C-146A Wolfhound as part of a training scenario during Exercise Trident 24-1, June 5, 2024. Trident is a joint-maritime certification and validation mission readiness exercise directed to meet joint staff high interest training issues for special operations and conventional force integration, interoperability and interdependence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 12:57
    Photo ID: 8481378
    VIRIN: 240605-N-KC192-2200
    Resolution: 3616x5424
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, U.S. Air Force and Army participate in Exercise Trident 24 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Operation
    Navy Medicine
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    Exercise Trident

