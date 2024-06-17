240605-N-KC192-2163 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 5, 2024) Maj. Angela Curell, assigned to the 316th Medical Group, treats a simulated patient on board a C-146A Wolfhound as part of a training scenario during Exercise Trident 24-1, June 5, 2024. Trident is a joint-maritime certification and validation mission readiness exercise directed to meet joint staff high interest training issues for special operations and conventional force integration, interoperability and interdependence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 12:57 Photo ID: 8481376 VIRIN: 240605-N-KC192-2163 Resolution: 6245x4163 Size: 2.07 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, U.S. Air Force and Army participate in Exercise Trident 24 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.