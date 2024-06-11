The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit and staff recently engaged in a Q&A session about service animals. Aaron Tippett of BACH’s Educational and Staff Development department, along with his service animal, Angel, led the discussion, providing valuable insights on the benefits these animals offer to Soldiers and individuals.



In an unofficial capacity, Tippett shared his personal experiences transitioning out of the Army and how Angel has significantly supported him as a service animal. This session aimed to educate participants about the potential benefits of service animals for Disabled Veterans.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 11:43 Photo ID: 8481273 VIRIN: 240612-D-DQ133-1026 Resolution: 7201x4801 Size: 9.64 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell SRU Learns Benefits of Service Animals [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.