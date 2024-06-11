Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Campbell SRU Learns Benefits of Service Animals [Image 2 of 3]

    Fort Campbell SRU Learns Benefits of Service Animals

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit and staff recently engaged in a Q&A session about service animals. Aaron Tippett of BACH’s Educational and Staff Development department, along with his service animal, Angel, led the discussion, providing valuable insights on the benefits these animals offer to Soldiers and individuals.

    In an unofficial capacity, Tippett shared his personal experiences transitioning out of the Army and how Angel has significantly supported him as a service animal. This session aimed to educate participants about the potential benefits of service animals for Disabled Veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 11:42
    Photo ID: 8481272
    VIRIN: 240612-D-DQ133-1025
    Resolution: 7473x4982
    Size: 12.06 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Campbell SRU Learns Benefits of Service Animals [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Moeller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Campbell SRU Learns Benefits of Service Animals
    Fort Campbell SRU Learns Benefits of Service Animals
    Fort Campbell SRU Learns Benefits of Service Animals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Health
    BACH
    MHS
    AMMED
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT