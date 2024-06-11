U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sahib-Jot Singh, detachment sergeant, 1946th Financial Management Support Detachment, entered entered the U.S. Army with a Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services Alien Registration Card (INS Form I-151/551, also known as a Green Card). He enlisted as a financial management technician where he was stationed at Fort Bliss and later Baumholder, Germany. The Citizen Soldier currently serves as detachment sergeant within the D.C. National Guard's 1946th Financial Management Support Detachment, and as a civilian budget analyst within the Pentagon. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 11:49 Photo ID: 8481245 VIRIN: 240617-F-PL327-1868 Resolution: 3375x3375 Size: 4.61 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citizenship through service: 1946th Financial Management Detachment sergeant on personal milestones and collective victories, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.