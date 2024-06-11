Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citizenship through service: 1946th Financial Management Detachment sergeant on personal milestones and collective victories

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sahib-Jot Singh, detachment sergeant, 1946th Financial Management Support Detachment, entered entered the U.S. Army with a Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services Alien Registration Card (INS Form I-151/551, also known as a Green Card). He enlisted as a financial management technician where he was stationed at Fort Bliss and later Baumholder, Germany. The Citizen Soldier currently serves as detachment sergeant within the D.C. National Guard's 1946th Financial Management Support Detachment, and as a civilian budget analyst within the Pentagon. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Citizenship through service: 1946th Financial Management Detachment sergeant on personal milestones and collective victories

