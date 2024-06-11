NMCB 11 supports BALTOPS24

LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 16, 2024) - U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kevin Kraemer, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, cuts holes to run wiring through a SWA hut in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 16, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

