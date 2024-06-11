Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 supports BALTOPS24 [Image 1 of 4]

    NMCB 11 supports BALTOPS24

    LIEPAJA, LATVIA

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    LIEPĀJA, Latvia (June 16, 2024) - U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Joseph Apfelbaum, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, draws out cuts for a SWA hut in support of the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24 exercise in Liepāja, Latvia June 16, 2024. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    seabee
    construction
    NMCB11
    CTF68
    BALTOPS24

