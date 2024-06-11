Theodore Roosevelt General Quarters Drill

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Earl James, fire marshal aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), communicates damage control updates during a general quarters drill, June 13, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Mata)

