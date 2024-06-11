Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 [Image 7 of 14]

    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard, conducts aerial refueling with fighter aircraft participating in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 in Alaska, June 12, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

