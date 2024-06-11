101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard, conducts aerial refueling with fighter aircraft participating in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 in Alaska, June 12, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

