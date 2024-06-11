Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 [Image 5 of 14]

    F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg  

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, South Korea completes aerial refueling from an Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard, during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 in Alaska, June 12, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 03:44
    Photo ID: 8480457
    VIRIN: 240612-F-IZ285-1032
    Resolution: 5366x3577
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Corban Lundborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    A-10 Thunderbolt II participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    A-10 Thunderbolt II participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    A-10 Thunderbolt II participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    F-16 Fighting Falcon participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2
    101st Air Refueling Wing participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16
    Kunsan
    Red Flag-Alaska
    INDOPACOM
    RF-A-24-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT