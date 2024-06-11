A-10 Thunderbolt II participates in RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron finishes refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 101st Air Refueling Wing, Maine Air National Guard during RED FLAG-Alaska 24-2 in Alaska, June 12, 2024. RED FLAG-Alaska offers unique opportunities to integrate various U.S. and allied forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Corban Lundborg)

