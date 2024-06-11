Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron starts digging for ramp extention [Image 9 of 16]

    The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron starts digging for ramp extention

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.30.2018

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, excavates a strip of land at Yokota Air Base, Japan on June 10, 2024. The Airmen's mission is to extend the ramp to better accommodate for aircraft traffic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    Japan
    Missouri Air National Guard
    USAF
    139th AW
    MOANG
    139th CE

