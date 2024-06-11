The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron starts digging for ramp extention

The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, excavates a strip of land at Yokota Air Base, Japan on June 10, 2024. The Airmen's mission is to extend the ramp to better accommodate for aircraft traffic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
|01.30.2018
|06.17.2024 01:36
|8480280
|240610-Z-SP486-1059
|2050x1364
|478.65 KB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|1
|0
