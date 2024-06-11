U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Colin Shannon, a logistics specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, takes a photograph of a Humvee from a following an amphibious ship-to-shore operation during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Cowley Beach Training Area, QLD, Australia, June 16, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Shannon is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 01:57
|Photo ID:
|8480274
|VIRIN:
|240616-M-QM580-1190
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|27.83 MB
|Location:
|COWLEY BEACH TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines, ADF conduct amphibious ship-to-shore operations from HMAS Adelaide [Image 21 of 21], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
