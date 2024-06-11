MRF-D 24.3 Marines, ADF conduct amphibious ship-to-shore operations from HMAS Adelaide

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Josue RobleroGonzalez, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, drives a Humvee from a Royal Australian Navy Landing Craft assigned to HMAS Adelaide (L01) on to Cowley Beach for an amphibious ship-to-shore operation during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Cowley Beach Training Area, QLD, Australia, June 16, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. RobleroGonzalez is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

