U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Josue RobleroGonzalez, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, drives a Humvee from a Royal Australian Navy Landing Craft assigned to HMAS Adelaide (L01) on to Cowley Beach for an amphibious ship-to-shore operation during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Cowley Beach Training Area, QLD, Australia, June 16, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. RobleroGonzalez is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 01:57
|Photo ID:
|8480272
|VIRIN:
|240616-M-QM580-1172
|Resolution:
|9046x6031
|Size:
|26.27 MB
|Location:
|COWLEY BEACH TRAINING AREA, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 24.3 Marines, ADF conduct amphibious ship-to-shore operations from HMAS Adelaide [Image 21 of 21], by GySgt Kassie McDole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT