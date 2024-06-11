Kuwait and American female Soldiers pose for a photo during a Women's History Month luncheon at Zone 2 Dining Facility, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 00:08
|Photo ID:
|8480123
|VIRIN:
|230312-D-VN697-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Luncheon at Camp Arifjan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women's History Month
