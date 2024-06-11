Kuwait and American female Soldiers pose for a photo during a Women's History Month luncheon at Zone 2 Dining Facility, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:08 Photo ID: 8480123 VIRIN: 230312-D-VN697-1001 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.95 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month Luncheon at Camp Arifjan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.