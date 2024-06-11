Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Luncheon at Camp Arifjan

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Kuwait and American female Soldiers pose for a photo during a Women's History Month luncheon at Zone 2 Dining Facility, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 00:08
