MRF-D 24.3: U.S. Navy, ADF medical personnel train for en route care in Australian Army Chinook

U.S. Navy Lt. Ronald Micklos, right, a shock trauma platoon nurse, and Lt. Cmdr. Athena Mikros, an emergency physician, both with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, look through medical bag contents to U.S. Navy medical personnel with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Royal Australian Navy medical personnel with the Maritime Operational Health Unit, aboard an Australian Army CH-47F Chinook assigned to C Squadron, 5th Aviation Regiment, as part of an en route care rehearsal training event during the Wet and Dry Exercise Rehearsal at Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, QLD, Australia, June 11, 2024. During WADER, elements from the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force will conduct MV-22B Osprey deck landing qualifications, a live-fire deck shoot, medical subject matter expert exchanges, enhance amphibious fires, command and control, and initiate a ship-to-shore movement in order to set conditions for future operational tasking. Micklos is a native of Massachusetts. Mikros is a native of Illinois. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Kassie McDole)

Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU