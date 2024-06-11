Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton celebrates the US Army 249 years of service [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton celebrates the US Army 249 years of service

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison personnel, civilians and Army & Air Force Exchange Service members marked the Army's 249th birthday June 14 with cake ceremonies at Fort Hamilton. The Exchange hosted a morning event, followed by an afternoon commissary celebration with refreshments and giveaways. At the commissary celebration, Special Agent in Charge Miguel Martinez, and retired Sgt. 1st Class Don Murry cut the Army cake, commemorating those who served since the Army's 1775 founding.

    This year's theme, "Honoring the Past, Defending the Future," highlighted the Army's role supporting the nation since its June 14, 1775, establishment by the Continental Congress, a year before the Declaration of Independence and 13 years prior to the Constitution. (U.S Army courtesy photo)

