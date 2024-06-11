Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton celebrates the US Army 249 years of service [Image 2 of 4]

    Fort Hamilton celebrates the US Army 249 years of service

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    U.S. Army Garrison personnel, civilian employees and members of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the Army's 249th birthday June 14 with cake-cutting ceremonies. The Fort Hamilton Exchange hosted a morning celebration, followed by an afternoon event at the commissary.

    This year's theme, "Honoring the Past, Defending the Future," highlighted the Army's support for the nation since its establishment June 14, 1775.
    The Continental Congress created the Army a year before the Declaration of Independence and 13 years before the Constitution. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

