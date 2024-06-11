U.S. Army Garrison personnel, civilian employees and members of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service celebrated the Army's 249th birthday June 14 with cake-cutting ceremonies. The Fort Hamilton Exchange hosted a morning celebration, followed by an afternoon event at the commissary.



This year's theme, "Honoring the Past, Defending the Future," highlighted the Army's support for the nation since its establishment June 14, 1775. The Continental Congress created the Army a year before the Declaration of Independence and 13 years before the Constitution. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 18:20 Photo ID: 8479724 VIRIN: 240614-A-LO645-4501 Resolution: 4541x3376 Size: 2.85 MB Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US Hometown: BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hamilton celebrates the US Army 249 years of service [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.