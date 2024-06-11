Spc. Jake Sabino, a Joint Fire Support Specialist assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, reloads a magazine while conducting simulated weapons training at the Engagement Skills Trainer, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. June 16, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 16:12
|Photo ID:
|8479666
|VIRIN:
|240616-Z-AM608-1011
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|11.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Preliminary live fire simulations [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
