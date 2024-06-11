U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 213th Signal Company, as well as the Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conduct simulated weapons training at Fort Indiantown Gap June 16, 2024. The Soldiers utilized the Engagement Skills Trainer to execute preliminary live fire simulations, which helps prepare them for live fire qualifications on individual and crew served weapons. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

