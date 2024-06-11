Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preliminary live fire simulations [Image 3 of 7]

    Preliminary live fire simulations

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 213th Signal Company, as well as the Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conduct simulated weapons training at Fort Indiantown Gap June 16, 2024. The Soldiers utilized the Engagement Skills Trainer to execute preliminary live fire simulations, which helps prepare them for live fire qualifications on individual and crew served weapons. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 16:12
    VIRIN: 240616-Z-AM608-1005
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Preliminary live fire simulations [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pennsylvania

    Weapons training

    Marksmanship

    Training

    Army National Guard

    Weapons training
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Engagement Skills Trainer
    EST
    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    55MEB

