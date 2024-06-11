Sgt. Marcus Blakely (left) and Spc. Sarah Jensen, U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters Support Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, conduct Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear familiarization training as they engage targets with their individual weapons at the Engagement Skills Trainer, Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. June 16, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 16:12 Photo ID: 8479658 VIRIN: 240616-Z-AM608-1004 Resolution: 2252x3553 Size: 3.91 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Preliminary live fire simulations [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.