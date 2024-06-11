Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band The Cruisers Plays Inner Harbor During Maryland Fleet Week 2024 [Image 17 of 19]

    Navy Band The Cruisers Plays Inner Harbor During Maryland Fleet Week 2024

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Navy Office of Information, Media Content Operations-Navy Reserve Component

    BALTIMORE (June 15, 2024) - Musician 1st Class Rayvon Owen of the Navy Band’s The Cruisers hugs a fan at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services, running June 12-18. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon)

    This work, Navy Band The Cruisers Plays Inner Harbor During Maryland Fleet Week 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Cruisers
    MDFleetWeek24
    MDFW2024

