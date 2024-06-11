BALTIMORE (June 15, 2024) - The Navy Band’s The Cruisers perform at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor during Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is the city’s celebration of the sea services, running June 12-18. This year marks the City of Baltimore's fourth time hosting Navy Fleet Week. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore provides an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Patrick Gordon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 15:28 Photo ID: 8479528 VIRIN: 240615-N-JP566-6593 Resolution: 4951x3536 Size: 2.46 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band The Cruisers Plays Inner Harbor During Maryland Fleet Week 2024 [Image 19 of 19], by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.