MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph Matos, left, the commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, and Staff Sgt. Noah Paul, the defense cyberspace operations chief for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, pose for a photo following Paul’s reenlistment ceremony at Defence Establishment Berrimah, NT, Australia, June 15, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Matos is a native of Virginia. Paul is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

