    MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul [Image 6 of 7]

    MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul

    DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENT BERRIMAH, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Noah Paul, left, the defense cyberspace operations chief for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, stands at attention during his reenlistment ceremony at Defence Establishment Berrimah, NT, Australia, June 15, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Paul is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 05:22
    Location: DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENT BERRIMAH, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Reenlistment
    5th Marines
    Marines
    MARFORCYBER
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series

