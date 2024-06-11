MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Noah Paul, left, the defense cyberspace operations chief for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, stands at attention during his reenlistment ceremony at Defence Establishment Berrimah, NT, Australia, June 15, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Paul is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

