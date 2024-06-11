MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph Matos, right, the commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, gives a speech during the reenlistment ceremony of Staff Sgt. Noah Paul, the defense cyberspace operations chief for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, at Defence Establishment Berrimah, NT, Australia, June 15, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Paul is a native of Maryland. Matos is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 05:24
|Photo ID:
|8479246
|VIRIN:
|240615-M-PI941-1051
|Resolution:
|6478x4319
|Size:
|18.54 MB
|Location:
|DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENT BERRIMAH, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
