MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Joseph Matos, right, the commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, gives a speech during the reenlistment ceremony of Staff Sgt. Noah Paul, the defense cyberspace operations chief for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, at Defence Establishment Berrimah, NT, Australia, June 15, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Paul is a native of Maryland. Matos is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa

