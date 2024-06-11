MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Norrick, left, the Marine Air-Ground Task Force career planner for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, and Staff Sgt. Noah Paul, the defense cyberspace operations chief for MRF-D 24.3, pose for a photo following Paul’s reenlistment ceremony at Defence Establishment Berrimah, NT, Australia, June 15, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Norrick is a native of Michigan. Paul is a native of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

