MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Noah Paul, center, the defense cyberspace operations chief for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, recites the oath of enlistment in front of Maj. Gen. Joseph Matos, the commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, during Paul’s reenlistment ceremony at Defence Establishment Berrimah, NT, Australia, June 15, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Paul is a native of Maryland. Matos is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

