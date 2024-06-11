Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul [Image 3 of 7]

    MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul

    DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENT BERRIMAH, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Migel Reynosa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Noah Paul, center, the defense cyberspace operations chief for Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, recites the oath of enlistment in front of Maj. Gen. Joseph Matos, the commanding general of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, during Paul’s reenlistment ceremony at Defence Establishment Berrimah, NT, Australia, June 15, 2024. MRF-D 24.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Paul is a native of Maryland. Matos is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 05:25
    Photo ID: 8479244
    VIRIN: 240615-M-PI941-1033
    Resolution: 6437x4291
    Size: 17.61 MB
    Location: DEFENCE ESTABLISHMENT BERRIMAH, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: MARFORCYBER CG reenlists Staff Sgt. Noah Paul [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Migel Reynosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlistment
    5th Marines
    Marines
    MARFORCYBER
    USMCNEWS
    I MEF Summer Series

